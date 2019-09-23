Everex (EVX) Market Capitalization Tops $9.00 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004036 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BX Thailand, OKEx and HitBTC. Everex has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $1.15 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00201190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.01200947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00090565 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Binance, Huobi, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.