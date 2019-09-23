Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $510.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $532.40.

Shares of EQIX opened at $566.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.18 and a 200 day moving average of $496.07. Equinix has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $571.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 17.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

