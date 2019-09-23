Elrond Market Capitalization Tops $11.66 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Elrond token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Elrond has a market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00201628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.01196724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00091344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

