Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.22. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 11,922 shares.

The company has a market cap of $23.59 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

