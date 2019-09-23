El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

LOCO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

