Edward M. Karr Buys 25,000 Shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO Edward M. Karr acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of US Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 11,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,281. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. US Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Gold Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

USAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of US Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

