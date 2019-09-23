EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Stock Price Up 0%

EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.14, approximately 84 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HECO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF by 146.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $824,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

