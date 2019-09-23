E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. 368,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,578. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. E. W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $453,973.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,456.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 9.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $2,983,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter worth $472,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.