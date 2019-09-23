DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $640.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.56.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.