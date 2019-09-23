Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,979,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $262,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

