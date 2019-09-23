Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.21, 4,304 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile (NYSE:DCF)
Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust
