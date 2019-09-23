Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.21, 4,304 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Get Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile (NYSE:DCF)

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

