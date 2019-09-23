Dragonglass Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (DGS)

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Dragonglass token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Dragonglass has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonglass has a market capitalization of $44,814.00 and $4.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonglass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00202744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.80 or 0.01205301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00091579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonglass Token Profile

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,499,592,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,731,339 tokens. Dragonglass’ official message board is medium.com/dragonglasscom . The official website for Dragonglass is dragonglass.com . Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonglass

Dragonglass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonglass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonglass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonglass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.