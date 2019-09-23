Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $7.91. Downer EDI shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 905,197 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$7.38 and a 200-day moving average of A$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Downer EDI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In other news, insider Grant Fenn 213,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. Also, insider Peter Watson bought 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.90 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.10 ($35,460.35).

Downer EDI Company Profile (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

