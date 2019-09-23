Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $2,231,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,287,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.21.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.78. 95,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,489. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.