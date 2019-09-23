Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.78

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and traded as low as $34.85. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 169 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Discovery Inc Series B alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.