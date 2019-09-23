DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $118.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.38.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $129.57. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

