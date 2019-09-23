Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Achieves Market Cap of $707,543.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $707,543.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00714547 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004153 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.