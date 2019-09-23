Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NYSE DKS opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

