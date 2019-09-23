Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $88,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.10. 81,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

