Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $2,726.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00007086 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002182 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,321,592 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.