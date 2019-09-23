Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,750 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.57) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo to a market perform rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,419.67 ($44.68).

DGE opened at GBX 3,222 ($42.10) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,408.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,286.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, for a total transaction of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total value of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Insiders acquired 30,250 shares of company stock worth $99,401,584 in the last 90 days.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

