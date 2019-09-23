Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on Denny’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on Denny’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,160,921.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $87,081.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,794,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,743,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

