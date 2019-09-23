Debitum Network (DEB) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Debitum Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Debitum Network has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

