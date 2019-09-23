Datacoin One Day Volume Hits $7.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Datacoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $19,062.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003519 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001775 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 38,958,680 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

