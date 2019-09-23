Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33, 1,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Cuentas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

