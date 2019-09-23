CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.90. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 8,728 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 225.01% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 459,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 158,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 253,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

