CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.90. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 8,728 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 225.01% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.