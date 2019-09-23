Critical Contrast: LI NING CO LTD/ADR (LNNGY) vs. Its Rivals

LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS: LNNGY) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LI NING CO LTD/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LI NING CO LTD/ADR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LI NING CO LTD/ADR $1.59 billion $108.08 million 63.67 LI NING CO LTD/ADR Competitors $2.16 billion $134.08 million 27.12

LI NING CO LTD/ADR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LI NING CO LTD/ADR. LI NING CO LTD/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LI NING CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LI NING CO LTD/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LI NING CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. LI NING CO LTD/ADR pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LI NING CO LTD/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LI NING CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A LI NING CO LTD/ADR Competitors 247 1112 1568 66 2.49

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 18.04%. Given LI NING CO LTD/ADR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LI NING CO LTD/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LI NING CO LTD/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LI NING CO LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A LI NING CO LTD/ADR Competitors -1.82% -127.74% 8.20%

Summary

LI NING CO LTD/ADR rivals beat LI NING CO LTD/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

LI NING CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; badminton equipment under the Kason brand name; and sports fashion products under the Lotto brand. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 6,262 LI-NING brand conventional stores, flagship stores, factory outlets, and discount stores; and 173 LI-NING YOUNG stores. Li Ning Company Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

