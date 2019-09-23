CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $187,162.00 and approximately $82,202.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,748,226 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

