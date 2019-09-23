Cream Achieves Market Cap of $47,989.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 100.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 96.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a market cap of $47,989.00 and $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00916689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00217357 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002143 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

