CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.00. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 4,440 shares traded.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 528,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

