Contourglobal (LON:GLO) Shares Up 1.6%

Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.43), 49,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 178,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Contourglobal in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 604.68. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Contourglobal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £29,038.80 ($37,944.34).

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

