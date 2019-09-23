Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $67,350,000.00 in Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $67,350,000.00.
NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. 9,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. Construction Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $838.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.90.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.
