Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs & Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $73,669.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,593.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

