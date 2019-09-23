Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2,088.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,263,000 after purchasing an additional 368,873 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,434,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,726,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 182,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 157,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.06. 21,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,479. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.99.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

