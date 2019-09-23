Coinlancer 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,131.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $407,383.00 and $53,131.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00039735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.03 or 0.05316662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinlancer is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

