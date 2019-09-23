Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.38

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and traded as low as $23.79. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 2,571 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $221.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Macgregor S. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dallas L. Smith sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $59,683.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock worth $174,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 449.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.