Cochlear (ASX:COH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $196.18

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $196.18 and traded as low as $206.95. Cochlear shares last traded at $207.18, with a volume of 140,694 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$215.37 and a 200 day moving average of A$196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 43.21.

Get Cochlear alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

In other Cochlear news, insider Shah Abbas Hussain purchased 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$217.18 ($154.02) per share, with a total value of A$34,748.00 ($24,643.97). Also, insider Dig Howitt 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th.

Cochlear Company Profile (ASX:COH)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.