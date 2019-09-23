ClearPoll (POLL) Price Tops $0.0338

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ClearPoll has a market cap of $236,453.00 and $26.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00200336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.01194685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00089384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.