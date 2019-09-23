Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $111,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. 717,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,972,978. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

