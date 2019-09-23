Christine Chung Sells 5,625 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $227,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,483.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $485,662.50.

On Thursday, July 11th, Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $505,912.50.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. 528,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,044. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.87.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

