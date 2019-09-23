CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CHFS stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.47). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 306.81% and a negative return on equity of 193.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.69% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

