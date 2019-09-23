CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.54

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.54 and traded as high as $26.98. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.54.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial  Real Estate, Consumer  Non Real Estate, and Residential  Real Estate segments.

