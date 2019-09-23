Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Education Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

CQE traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting A$3.56 ($2.52). 459,162 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.61. Charter Hall Education Trust has a twelve month low of A$2.83 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of A$3.96 ($2.81). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.

About Charter Hall Education Trust

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

