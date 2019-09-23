Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $44.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.53.

NYSE SCHW opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 481,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142,544 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

