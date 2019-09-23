Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 215,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,483. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

