Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Shares Up 20.1%

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL)’s share price shot up 20.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.40, 508,684 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 362% from the average session volume of 110,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOOL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.30%. Analysts predict that Cesca Therapeutics Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

