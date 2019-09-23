Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

CVE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,816,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.91. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$314,958.56.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

