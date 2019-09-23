CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (NYSE:CBL.PE) Trading Up 11.7%

CBL & ASSOCIATE/DEPOSITARY SH S E (NYSE:CBL.PE)’s share price was up 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.41, approximately 53,144 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 65,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

