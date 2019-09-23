Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.37. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 326 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 161.03% and a negative net margin of 22.27%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.