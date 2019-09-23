Carsales.Com Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:CAR)

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of CAR opened at A$15.87 ($11.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.46. Carsales.Com has a twelve month low of A$10.56 ($7.49) and a twelve month high of A$16.26 ($11.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$13.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.47.

Get Carsales.Com alerts:

In other Carsales.Com news, insider Cameron McIntyre 66,343 shares of Carsales.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th.

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Carsales.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carsales.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.